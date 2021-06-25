PREVIEW: Sporting KC host LAFC in Western Conference battle of potent attacks

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – APRIL 23: Gianluca Busio #10 of Sporting Kansas City is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the 1st half of the Major League Soccer game against Orlando City at Children’s Mercy Park on April 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The best attack in Major League Soccer, Sporting Kansas City, plays host to a struggling, but potent, LAFC as both keep looking for points to climb the table.

SKC sits second in the Western Conference and boasts a league leading 20 goals in 11 games heading into Saturday’s match up. Sporting have scored in all but one game this season (May 12, 2021 at Houston Dynamo).

Forward Dániel Sallói is coming off scoring a brace in a 3-1 midweek victory over third place Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday.

Sallói leads Sporting with 6 goals, which is good for third in MLS.

Since LAFC’s inception in 2018, they have scored 211 goals (2.13 per game) which is the best in the league. But they have struggled on the road as of late, going winless in their last seven matches as visitors (0-5-2).

LAFC currently sit eighth in the Western Conference, which is one position back from a playoff spot.

Mexican international and LAFC forward Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season in their midweek win over FC Dallas. Vela scored 34 goals in 31 matches in the 2019 regular season.

Diego Rossi has taken over the scoring load for LAFC along side Corey Baird, who joined the team from Real Salt Lake this year. Both Rossi and Baird have three goals a piece.

LAFC and SKC have split their all-time regular season series 2-2-0. Sporting earned both victories in 2018; LAFC earned both their wins in 2019.

In those four matches, 14 balls have found the back of the net, with the only shutout being on August 11, 2018 when SKC visited Los Angeles. The largest margin of victory came at Children’s Mercy Park in July 2019 when LAFC blew out Sporting 5-1.

Sporting remains unbeaten at home this season and has scored 3 goals at home three times.

SKC fans will see a familiar face return to Children’s Mercy Park in LAFC midfielder Latif Blessing who spent the 2017 season in Kansas City before joining LAFC via the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft.

LAFC Lineup vs FC Dallas

Goalkeeper: Tomas Romero

Defenders: Kim Moon Hwan, Jesus David Murillo, Eddie Segura, Marco Farfan

Midfielders: Latif Blessing, Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes

Forwards: Carlos Vela, Cal Jennings, Diego Rossi