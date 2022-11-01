OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park, Kansas woman says sentimental items were stolen from outside her storage unit while she moved to her new apartment Saturday night.

Courtney Holmes said she was gone only minutes and came back to her items stolen and ransacked at the Storage Mart near 91st & Metcalf.

Holmes said gifts and letters from her late grandmother, Charlotte, were stolen, including a fine china set. The Overland Park police report states the value was more than $2,000.

“That was some of [my grandmother’s] prized possessions, and she entrusted them to me, and now they’re gone,” Holmes said. “So, it’s hard all the way around.”

Holmes said the boxes were behind two doors that required key card entry.

Her grandmother died in May.

“I lost very sentimental items at kind of a vulnerable time.”

Holmes said a box with someone’s name and address was left near her stuff with a broken lock also nearby.

“I was just like, ‘Did scare someone off just now?’ So, I was immediately panic-stricken. Because I was like was someone following me? Is somebody watching me right now?” Holmes said.

FOX4 spoke with the person whose name was on the box. He says he has no idea why his stuff would even be in the building.

Storage Mart’s corporate office provided this statement: “We’re sorry for any incident of theft. We’re cooperating with police with their investigation. it is our hope that she can recover anything lost of personal value.”

“I want people to be aware that if they’re in the process of moving, there could be a potential theft,” Holmes said.

Storage Mart does not provide any surveillance video to media and police do not have it yet.

