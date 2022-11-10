KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re just two weeks from Thanksgiving day. But be prepared for some sticker shock when you go to get your turkey.

According to the American Farm Bureau Foundation – prices have more than doubled on some types of turkey. The farm bureau says the retail price for boneless, skinless turkey breasts rose to a record high of $6.70 per pound in September. That’s a 112% increase compared to last year.

For 15 years The Know Joey? Foundation has distributed turkeys to families at Thanksgiving. It launched out of Joey’s barbershop at 18th and Vine and has grown to help 1000 families a year.

This year the 24-hour turkey collection drive known as Turkey Tuesday moved to the Urban Youth Academy.

“With it growing as big as it is we have the space down here and we’re centrally located with his barbershop right up the street so it was a natural fit for both of us,” Phillip Hannon, Urban Youth Academy Sr. Manager, said.

They’ll have the space but will they have the turkeys? Rising prices are gobbling up the money charities have to spend on Thanksgiving meals.

“When I was quoted the price of turkeys I was like, Jesus Christ, inflation is real,” Joey, The Know Joey Foundation Founder, said.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation blames the avian flu cutting into supply coupled with inflation for the price increase. A U.S.D.A. retail report published Thursday paints a better picture for turkeys with the average price of frozen hens rising from $.88 early last November to $.97 a pound this year.

“I think this year is going to be a hard pull. The reality to it we can only give what we get,” Joey said.

Right now Turkey Tuesday only has funding for 200 turkeys and the barber behind the effort worries prices could also affect donations.

Not only are the prices of turkeys expensive for us trying to make thing happen for other families but still other people that want to help its harder for them as well. Prices are prices,” he said.

Program recipients are asked to pre-register on The Know Joey? Foundation’s website.

“The need has been growing every single year. There’s times where we think about giving up there’s times we think this is too much too hard but we always get reminders from individuals that this program is needed.

