Pricey Power: Evergy explains why your bill may be higher next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people across the metro experienced outages this week after the Southwest Power Pool ordered companies to scale back the amount of power used during the frigid winter weather.

Friday, Kansas City-based Evergy worked to explain another issue. The power company warned people may see higher bills next month, but not because electric rates increased.

In a series of tweets, Evergy said the increase may simply be that it was so cold and customers used more electricity than usual.

The cost you see on your electric bill varies based on how much electricity you used that month. You’re charged by the kilowatt hour. An average residential customer uses about 9⃣0⃣0⃣ kilowatts each month. 3/ — Evergy (@evergypower) February 19, 2021

Evergy went on to say the customers who conserved energy during the cold snap likely used less energy and will see that reflected in lower bills.

The power company said it’s different than what happened in Texas, where electric companies pass costs directly to customers right away.

In deregulated states, electric companies pass through fuel costs directly to customers immediately, so customers may not be insulated from dramatic fluctuations, like what happened this week, in the wholesale fuel markets. 8/ — Evergy (@evergypower) February 19, 2021

Evergy did say that fuel prices impact electric bills, but it doesn’t have an immediate impact on bills. The energy company said customers pay those costs through fuel clauses at some point in the future.

If you’re having trouble paying your bill, Evergy offers different payment options. You can also call 211 to identify a local agency that may be able to help. Customers can also sign up for the company’s Average Payment Plan. It averages out what customers pay each month based on average energy usage.