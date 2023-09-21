ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police Department Affton Southwest Precinct officers are investigating an escape from custody incident.

Officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call from Mercy Hospital South on the 10000 block of Kennerly Road around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an escape from custody. 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd was taken to Mercy Hospital South from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment.

Hospital staff last saw him at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday. Surveillance video showed Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Boyd is described as a white male, 5’7″, 154 pounds, with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous, as it is unknown if he is armed.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy. Anyone seeing Boyd is urged to immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Locals are also urged to be aware of their surroundings.

Lindbergh Schools are increasing security today by implementing a lockout. Exterior doors will remain locked. They say parents should consider driving students to school instead of walking or waiting at a bus stop.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, police say they are still investigating what led up to the escape and reviewing surveillance video where possible. U.S. Marshals are assisting with the search for the inmate, along with local and state partners.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.