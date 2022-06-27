KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said it received a private donation that is going to make a major impact on the department’s K9 Unit.

The specialized unit was formed in 1960, according to the department. It began with four patrol dogs.

Now, 60 years later, the K9 unit has 12 handlers and dogs. The teams specialize in narcotics or explosives. The dogs are utilized during drug and explosive searches. They are also used to search and patrol large events, like Chiefs games.

Recently KCPD received a donation that will be used to buy new ballistic vests for their K9 officers.

KCPD said each vest is made of Kevlar and weighs as little as 2.5 pounds.

The new vests replace K9 vests that were nearly 20 years old and were much bulkier.

