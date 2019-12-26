Skip to content
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX4 News at 5
Problem Solvers
Frustrations piling up as unemployment offices in Kansas, Missouri get overwhelmed
It’s a great time to buy a used car, but here are tips so you don’t get stuck with a bad deal
Landscaper in Problem Solvers Hall of Shame facing felony charges
As trash piles up for years, south KC neighbors lose patience with one man
Missouri AG cracking down on crooked contractors, charges two local men for scamming customers
Metro woman loses hundreds to gift card scam, a common approach for scammers
Company accused of illegal towing caught on camera in KC during Chiefs victory parade
Troubling mistakes in death investigations prompt calls for change for Missouri coroners
Chiefs fan trying to snag seats to Super Bowl gets caught in mess between four companies
Olathe dealer sells Mustang that shouldn’t have even been on the road to local teen
After husband dies, Shawnee woman forced to pay hundreds due to health insurance mix-up
KC nonprofit sued by Missouri AG after scamming people with promises of new homes
Officials hit local business owner with lawsuit, demanding he repay conned customers
Once again, local repairman takes customers' money, offering excuses before disappearing
After KC man’s property assessments skyrocket, attorneys argue Jackson County ignored the law
Tracking Coronavirus
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday
