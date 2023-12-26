GARDNER, Kan. — It was a “Dry Christmas” for a sprawling apartment complex in Johnson County, Kansas, where tenants went days for a trickle to come out of their pipes.

With 100+ apartments affected, neighbors in Gardner said they got their first message about the issue Wednesday, with more issues continuing through the holiday weekend.

Repairs were dependent on incoming parts, according to management messages to tenants.

But people living there told FOX4 they’re skeptical of any timeline for repairs at the complex known as Aspen Place on the northside of town.

Some tenants said there’s a level of bitterness of how this has all played out. No temporary facilities, like portable toilets, were brought to the area, and they also didn’t receive any additional supplied water.

But by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, after FOX4’s story aired, a tenant and fire officials confirmed water had been restored at the apartment complex.

A resident said they are under a water boil advisory for now, however, so the water isn’t quite safe to consume yet without boiling it first.

Some tenants said the water outage dramatically affected their Christmases.

Tenant Rachel Fellows said there’s no easy way to even wash her 3-year-old daughters’ hands. She said that’s been the situation since roughly Thursday.

“Have you been bringing your kids to like go to the bathroom a certain place? Or shower? Or how have you been handling that?” FOX4 asked.

“Well, we’ve made a couple of trips to the gas station,” Fellows said.

She’s not alone in the strategy.

“We had to make a couple trips to QuikTrip for people to use the bathroom because it takes two gallons to flush our toilets once,” Hailey Lybarger said, reflecting on her family get-together during Christmas.

“This is actually a gas jug that we have filled with water that we’re using for the toilet tank,” she said, adding that 12 people were at the gathering.

On Tuesday, multiple crews dug holes around the Aspen Place complex. Earlier messages from building management said a water main break at the nearby airport led to this issue.

But tenants said there has been little support from management.

“They let us know Christmas Eve that nothing would be happening. There would be no water turned back on,” Lybarger said.

Working for you, FOX4 sent multiple messages to complex management with questions about the ongoing process, but we didn’t receive a response.

Of the 10+ tenants who shared their stories directly with FOX4, many talked about health concerns.

“There are tons of kids in this complex. That’s my main concern. This is a family-oriented complex,” Lybarger said.

“It hurts because I know that there’s other families here, and they are dealing with everything that I’m dealing with, too. And it’s sad,” Fellows said.

“And we as parents, especially for those of us who stay at home — I am a stay at home mom — and when I can’t give my kids the simplest thing like a bath or even provide them with a clean cup to drink, that makes me feel like I’m not doing something right,” Fellows said.

“But what is anybody else doing to help me or to help anybody else around here?” Fellows said.

Water was also not being supplied to fire hydrants in the area during the outage. According to a nearby deputy fire chief, firefighters were aware of the situation and had plans to use tanker trucks if there were a fire emergency in the area.