KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freddie Slaughter has dozens of text messages providing a road map, showing exactly how she was scammed out of her savings.

The scam started last month on Facebook, when the 68-year-old received a message from a friend in California – or at least she thought it was from her friend. She didn’t know that her friend’s account had been hacked.

“She said, ‘Freddie, have you heard of that new homeowner’s program where they give grants to seniors?'” Slaughter told FOX4 Problem Solvers. “I said no. She said, ‘Well girl it’s all over the world.'”

Slaughter, who’s retired and living on a modest fixed income, was intrigued by this supposed government grant for seniors. She could use some extra cash to fix her home and repair her 20-year-old car, which is in such bad shape she doesn’t even feel safe driving it.

The “friend” then put Slaughter in touch with the grant administrator who began contacting her by text message.

He told Slaughter she could qualify for a $30,000 grant, but it would cost her $800 in upfront administrative fees – something no legitimate grant would have required.

The scammer then told Slaughter, who provided the person with a copy of her Social Security card and driver’s license, to send him the $800 in administrative fees via Cash App. But when Slaughter said she didn’t use cash apps, he directed her to buy gift cards and then send him the receipts, plus photos of the front and back of the cards.

Unfortunately, Slaughter did everything she was told to do.

However, Slaughter said the only money she had in her savings was $450 – not the $800 the scammer was demanding. The scammer kept bugging her for more. He even told her that her delay in coming up with enough money was preventing other people from receiving their grants.

He even sent Slaughter a photo of the FedEx package supposedly containing her money and a photo of the FedEx driver.

He warned her not to reveal to anyone that she was applying for the grant – something only a scammer would do.

The scammer finally told Slaughter he would give her a grant for the $450 she had her bank account. She was ecstatic.

But then more bad news. The FedEx package with her $30,000 in grant money kept getting delayed. The scammer said he could fix the problem if Slaughter gave them $3,000 – money she clearly didn’t have.

It was only then that she realized she’d been scammed. Slaughter is so embarrassed that she fell victim that she wants to help others.

“I’d rather have the embarrassment associated to me rather than see other seniors being scammed,” she said.

That’s why she shared her story with FOX4 Problem Solvers. Slaughter might have an empty bank account, but there’s one thing scammers will never steal — her heart.

The Federal Trade Commission offers these tips to avoid falling for a grant scam.