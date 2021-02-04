After thousands poured into privately financed home, KCK couple finally gets deed

Kansas City, Kan. — After years of waiting, it’s a problem solved for a Kansas City, Kansas couple having trouble getting the deed to their home.

Back in November, Martin and Reyna Ortiz contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers, saying they had paid off the rent-to-own contract on their home five years ago, but the pastor who held the deed wouldn’t give it to them.

Pastor Marvin Donaldson, a bishop at Greater Pentecostal Church, told the Ortizs they needed to pay him an additional $23,000 for taxes and insurance before he would give them the deed. The Ortizs paid him the extra money. But they still didn’t get the deed.

The Ortizs said the pastor then demanded another $5,000 for what he said were repairs he’d made. The Ortizs’ paid him that too, but he still wouldn’t give them the deed.

That’s when the Ortizs called FOX4 Problem Solvers. We also had problems getting answers from Donaldson who, despite documents to the contrary, insisted he was only renting the home to the Ortizs, not selling it.

FOX4 Problem Solvers then contacted Kansas Legal Services which agreed to represent the Ortizs for free since their income made them eligible for the services.

All it took was a letter from an attorney at Kansas Legal Services to convince Donaldson to finally hand over that deed. Problem Solved.