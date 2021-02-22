Another woman bought car from metro salesman, never received title over a year later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another woman said she was also the victim of the same used car salesman featured on FOX4 Problem Solvers two weeks ago.

Angela Thomas bought a 2006 BMW in November 2019 but has never been able to legally drive it. That’s because the man who sold it to her never gave her the title, she said.

“There were always excuses,” said Thomas, who had pretty much given up hope until she saw a story on FOX4 Problem Solvers featuring the same used car salesman that she said duped her — Greg Bolton.

Bolton claims to be working for various used car lots in Kansas City, or at least that how he advertises on Facebook.

For example, the first upset customer of Bolton’s we met was Briana Roland who bought a car from Bolton at Aspen Automotive on Blue Parkway. She also never got a title. Aspen Automotive’ owner denied Bolton worked there, but gave Roland most of her money back after being contacted by FOX4 Problem Solvers.

The sales receipt on Angela Thomas’ car shows Kibali Motors. Christine Kamaan, the owner of Kibali Motors, acknowledged to FOX4 that Bolton sold cars for her. She emailed Bolton about the missing title and forwarded the response to Problem Solvers.

Bolton said he was still in the process of getting a title — a shocking claim since he sold the car more than a year ago.

Bolton said he planned to make things right with Thomas, though Thomas said she’ll only believe that if she gets her money back.

“If he’s out just scamming women, it’s just sad,” Thomas said, “because you know we work hard to get the money that we have.”

After FOX4 Problem Solvers got involved, Bolton contacted Thomas, but she hasn’t seen any money.

She’s not going away. She has filed a complaint with the Missouri Department of Revenue, which licenses car dealers and investigates fraudulent sales. Thomas has also contacted an attorney. We’ll let you know what happens.