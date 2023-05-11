KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reward increases for information leading to copper thieves targeting areas of the metro.

AT&T announced Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of copper thieves in the area. The reward is in addition to a $12,000 reward.

AT&T joins other communications companies rushing to fix service outages after police say would-be thieves looking for copper are instead cutting fiber optic cables.

The cables are found on utility poles below power lines. Companies use the fiber optic cables to deliver cable and internet to your home or business.

AT&T says the crimes are usually happening at night.

Police say thieves in Kansas City and Raytown believe those cables have copper and cut them over the past several months.

On Booth Avenue near Blue Ridge Cutoff where utility workers installed new cables this week, they left behind a hand written sign for those thieves, “Not Copper, No Scrap Value.”

AT&T says anyone with information about the cables can remain anonymous and report it electronically to Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, if your internet is working. Or you can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or AT&T Asset Protection at (800) 807‐4205.