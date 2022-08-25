LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo — It was an exciting summer for Erica Enderle and her seven children, winners of a free bathroom makeover that turned into a mini remodel of their home.

Now that the work is done, FOX4 Problem Solvers paid a visit to see the transformation.

The Enderle family were this year’s winners of the Big Splash Custom Bath Giveaway – awarded each year by Schloegel Design Remodel to the family of a child with special needs.

Erica, a single mom and former social worker, adopted her seven children, several of whom have special needs, including 11-year-old Macy who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and is blind.

The bathroom has always been a challenge for Macy since her wheelchair won’t fit through the door.

“The hallway was really tight and constricted,” Schloegel’s Chris Peterson said.

So was the bathroom, which needed to be gutted before work could begin. That presented another problem – it was the only working bathroom in the home.

“We first had to remodel the bathroom upstairs so the family members could have a place to use the restroom while we worked on the one downstairs,” Peterson said.

As with most older homes, other problems popped up – like a wonky electrical panel that needed to be completely replaced – all compliments of Schloegel. Plus the sub-contractor who initially volunteered to finish the hallway’s hardwood floors changed his mind and expanded the job to encompass much of the downstairs.

Each year, more than a dozen families hope to be chosen for the Big Splash Custom Bath Giveaway, but Peterson said Erica and her seven kids won them over.

“We really look at improving the life of the child, in this case the children,” Peterson said.

The upstairs bathroom went from dated to dazzling and that all-important downstairs bathroom, now custom built for Macy, was much bigger, with a gigantic zero entry shower and plenty of room for a wheelchair.

“It was the first shower that I think we gave her where she wasn’t fussing and crying the whole time,” said Erica, smiling.

“It’s making my life easier. It’s making my daughter’s life easier. I don’t know how much time she has left, but it’s making all of that quality of life a little better.”

