KANSAS CITY, MO. — Thousands of homeowners have some work ahead after an EF-1 tornado caused miles of damage early Wednesday morning.

Cities are already planning how to help out and get neighborhoods back to normal.

Homeowners will be allowed to dispose of storm debris and limbs in the following ways, depending on the cities where they live.

Kansas

LEAWOOD

The city is assessing the amount of damage and working to clear streets and other public areas.

Leaders will possibly release additional information about drop-off opportunities in the near future.

LENEXA

The city will offer curbside pickup and weekend drop-off options for certain debris from Wednesday’s storm.

Curbside pickup in east Lenexa

Curbside pickup will be available for residential areas east of Renner Boulevard starting Monday, June 13. Crews will target specific areas on certain days of the week. The city said a map outlining pickup days will be released soon.

Crews will only pick up storm-damaged limbs and branches that are 8′-10′ long and stacked parallel to the curb. Yard waste, such as leaves, will not be picked up.

Crews will not go on private property to collect items.

Do not place limbs or branches in boxed or containers, and don’t tie limbs together with rope or twine..

Free weekend drop-off site

The Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following dates for free limb drop-off:

Saturday, June 11

Sunday, June 12

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

This service is available to Lenexa residents only. You must present ID.

OVERLAND PARK

City crews are assessing the next steps that are needed in response to the storm.

Currently teams with the Parks and Rec Department and Public Works Department are focused on removing damaged trees along streets and addressing safety concerns like limbs hanging over sidewalks.

This article will be updated with the city’s future plans when they are released.

Missouri

BUCKNER

Buckner’s drop off facility is located at 2500 O’Donnell Road.

It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for Buckner residents only. Contractors are not allowed.

INDEPENDENCE

The City of Independence plans to open its Drop-Off Depot to collect storm debris.

The site is located at 875 Vista Avenue.

It will accept tree limbs and brush for free Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The drop-off is only for residential storm debris. Yard waste or trash will not be accepted.

Citizens will need to provide proof of residency and no contractors will be allowed.

The city is evaluating the need and may possibly hold additional times and dates, if needed.

LIBERTY

Public works will open the tree limb yard to Liberty residents on June 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The yard is located at 210 Highway, approximately a 0.5 mile east of Highway 291. Look for the signs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The city’s three drop off sites will be open Monday through Saturday beginning June 9. They will remain open on that schedule through June 25.

Anyone hoping to utilize the site is required to provide prof of Kansas City, Missouri, residency.

Those sites are at the following areas:

11660 North Main

1815 North Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

