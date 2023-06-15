LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency in the metro to help the owners of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
The office is offering free steering wheel locks to people who live in Clay County.
The Kansas City Police Department is also offering the locks to people living in KCMO.
Law enforcement stepped up in response to hundreds of Kia and Hyundai models being stolen over the past year. Thieves are targeting the vehicles after videos on social media show it’s as easy as using a screwdriver and USB cable.
“It’s a very disappointing trend that somebody would glorify theft on social media so, we want to do everything we can to combat it,” Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Clay County residents can get a lock at the Conceal Carry Weapons office located at 27 S. Main St., in Liberty. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone who wants a free lock needs to provide proof they live in Clay County and proof they own one of the following vehicles.
HYUNDAI
- Accent
- 2011-2022
- Elantra
- 2011-2022
- Elantra GT
- 2013-2017
- Elantra Coupe
- 2013-2014
- Elantra Touring
- 2011-2012
- Genesis Coupe
- 2011-2014
- Kona
- 2018-2022
- Palisade
- 2020-2021
- Santa Fe
- 2011-2012 and 2019-2022
- Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2019
- Santa Fe Sport
- 2013-2018
- Sonata
- 2011-2019
- Tucson
- 2011-2022
- Veloster
- 2012-2017 and 2019-2021
- Venue
- 2020-2021
- Veracruz
- 2011-2012
KIA
- Forte
- 2011-2021
- K5
- 2021-2022
- Optima
- 2010-2020
- Rio
- 2011-2021
- Sedona
- 2011-2021
- Seltos
- 2021-2022
- Soul
- 2010-2022
- Sorento
- 2011-2022
- Sportage
- 2011-2022
Kansas City also announced this week that the city is suing the two automakers over the security issue that make certain models more vulnerable to thieves.