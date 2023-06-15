LIBERTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency in the metro to help the owners of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The office is offering free steering wheel locks to people who live in Clay County.

The Kansas City Police Department is also offering the locks to people living in KCMO.

Law enforcement stepped up in response to hundreds of Kia and Hyundai models being stolen over the past year. Thieves are targeting the vehicles after videos on social media show it’s as easy as using a screwdriver and USB cable.

“It’s a very disappointing trend that somebody would glorify theft on social media so, we want to do everything we can to combat it,” Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Clay County residents can get a lock at the Conceal Carry Weapons office located at 27 S. Main St., in Liberty. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who wants a free lock needs to provide proof they live in Clay County and proof they own one of the following vehicles.

HYUNDAI

Accent 2011-2022

Elantra 2011-2022

Elantra GT 2013-2017

Elantra Coupe 2013-2014

Elantra Touring 2011-2012

Genesis Coupe 2011-2014

Kona 2018-2022

Palisade 2020-2021

Santa Fe 2011-2012 and 2019-2022

Santa Fe XL 2013-2019

Santa Fe Sport 2013-2018

Sonata 2011-2019

Tucson 2011-2022

Veloster 2012-2017 and 2019-2021

Venue 2020-2021

Veracruz 2011-2012



KIA

Forte 2011-2021

K5 2021-2022

Optima 2010-2020

Rio 2011-2021

Sedona 2011-2021

Seltos 2021-2022

Soul 2010-2022

Sorento 2011-2022

Sportage 2011-2022



Kansas City also announced this week that the city is suing the two automakers over the security issue that make certain models more vulnerable to thieves.