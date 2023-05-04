LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County woman lost $200,00 to an elaborate scam. Now deputies hope to find the person responsible.

According to investigators, the scammer called the victim and claimed the security program on her computer expired. The victim said the call looked like it came from the cyber security company she actually used and the caller knew her account information.

Deputies believe the scammer spoofed the phone number to make the call look legitimate.

The scammer accessed the victim’s computer remotely to fix the issue. He also promised to refund the $1,500 she already paid for her security subscription. When the time came for the refund, the scammer told the victim he accidentally sent the refund twice.

That is when investigators say the scammer asked the woman to return the refund by sending it through a Bitcoin kiosk in Liberty.

The scammer claimed he needed to work on the woman’s computer for several more days and requested the victim make deposits at multiple Bitcoin kiosks around town during that time.

The woman contacted police when she noticed $200,000 missing from her bank accounts.

Scams like this one are common, but investigators say there are ways to protect yourself.

Don’t allow anyone to access your computer remotely, unless you know the person or you initiated the call with a trusted business.

If you feel something is off about the call, contact the actual company directly before providing any information over the phone or online.

Do not provide information about accounts over the phone unless you made the call.

Businesses will not request payment via Bitcoin kiosk, gift cards, or other alternative methods.

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of cyber crime, contact police immediately and file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. The center is a partnership between the FBI, the National White Collar Crime Center, and the Social Security Administration.