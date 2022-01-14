COVID testing company under investigation halts operations

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. — A controversial COVID-19 testing center announced it’s temporarily halting operations. The announcement comes after multiple states have launched investigations into the company’s operations after receiving dozens of customer complaints.

Earlier this week, FOX4 Problem Solvers visited one of the company’s testing sites in Blue Springs.

We were trying to get answers for customers who had never received their test results. We were asked to leave and were told someone would be contacting us.

No one from Center for COVID Control called us. Instead it issued a statement announcing it was halting operations nationwide until Jan. 22.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards of quality,” the statement read.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services told FOX4 Problem Solvers that it has received complaints about the company from health departments in both Jackson and Clay counties.

In addition, attorneys general in Illinois and Oregon are investigating the company.

Many of the complaints found online are similar to the one Problem Solvers heard from North Kansas City school teacher Michelle McDaniel.

She said she took a rapid test and a PCR test and three days later had not received any results. Other people reported waiting “weeks” and still not getting results.

“It’s wrong and it’s infuriating and it’s not ok,” said McDaniel, who needs a negative test to return to her classroom.



Center for COVID Control is based in Illinois. The owner is listed as Aleya Siyaj.