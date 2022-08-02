KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews removed a mobile home abandoned under a Kansas City overpass.

Jackson County crews cleaned up the burned-out home Tuesday morning.

The damaged and dumped trailer came from a nearby mobile home park, according to the county.

A Kansas City spokesperson said county leaders contacted the city Monday after hearing about the mobile home dumped and then burned at 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway.

According to information from Jackson County, the mobile home came from Heart Village Mobile Home park. The park on U.S. Highway 40 is less than two miles from where the trailer was dumped.

“County officials learned that a mobile home that had been purchased and removed from the site by a non-resident third party had been found had been found abandoned and burned in Kansas City, Missouri,” the county said in a statement.

Jackson County has spent thousands of dollars to relocate people who used to live in the mobile home park over the past year. The county bought the land and is in the process of building a new jail on the property.

According to records provided by the county, the people who lived in the home were rehoused in March. The mobile home was purchased and removed by a third party on June 12.

An investigation is underway to find the owners of the mobile home and why it was left under the Kansas City bridge. The findings will determine if the owner will be fined or ticketed for leaving the trailer.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.