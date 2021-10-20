Despite calls, emails, KCK woman waits weeks to hear from insurance company after wreck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Maria Castro had just dropped her children at school and was turning left off of Leavenworth Road onto 61st Street when the crash happened.

Castro said the teenage drive who t-boned her never stopped at the stop sign on 61st Street.

What resulted was a nasty dent in the passenger door of Castro’s 2020 Honda Ridgeline. Castro wasn’t worried, however, since she had full coverage insurance through Progressive. So what has happened to her since has been surprising.

Although Castro reported the September 20 wreck that day to her insurance company, she has never heard from Progressive. She said she has called and emailed them repeatedly.

“I pay for all this insurance and they don’t care,” Castro said, who is eager to get her vehicle repaired but wants to make sure Progressive will be covering the tab.

Castro’s friend Kris Meyer even tried to help. But her calls and emails to Progressive also went unanswered.

“It’s unfortunate that when someone is involved in an accident that they can’t have the piece of mind to hear back from their insurance company,” Meyer said.

Both women contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers, hoping we could get Progressive’s attention. Here’s the bad news: FOX4 Problem Solvers called and emailed Progressive repeatedly over a two-week period and we’ve also never head back.

Problem Solvers told Castro to file a complaint with the Kansas Insurance Department. She took our advice, but then she went one step better. She asked another friend, who is an attorney, to call Progressive on her behalf. The attorney was able to talk to someone and demanded Castro’s car be repaired per the terms of her insurance policy.

Castro now has a date scheduled at a repair shop. But she still needs to talk from someone at Progressive about her $1,000 deductibility. Since she believes the crash wasn’t her fault, she wants the other driver, who is also a Progressive customer, to pay the deductibility.

So Progressive, if you’re reading this, please gave Castro a call. She’s been trying to reach you for a month.