Drugs, prostitution trouble Kansas City senior apartment complex, residents say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) confirms it’s investigating conditions at a Kansas City apartment complex for senior citizens.

Opportunities Pavilion Senior Center residents reached out to FOX4, saying their federally subsidized complex has become a haven for mold, drugs and even prostitution.

“I’ve been fighting roaches for over two years,” resident Louise Painter said. “I’ve been here for almost 20 years, and it’s going downhill all the time.”

One resident didn’t want to give her name but said she received lease violations from the manager, JoAnn Suber, after meeting with the state to try to get the complex cleaned up.

“It was pleasant up until she came, and the clientele she has moved in,” the resident said. “We now have drug addicts, people that sell drugs, we have prostitution in the building. One girl, about a year and a half ago, her significant other stands by the railing by the elevator on the third floor. And that day I saw her come in three times with a different man each time.”

A KCPD crime map shows one sexual offense, eight assaults and at least eight other police calls within a couple blocks of the complex on Holiday Drive in the last week.

Residents also told FOX4 they dealt with black mold for years.

Our crew went by the property Monday to try to speak with Suber about the conditions. The office was closed for Columbus Day, but a resident got her on the phone. She said “no comment” and asked us to leave.

Suber also directed us to the parent company, Community Realty Management, which was also closed for the holiday.

But while we were there, other residents wanted to speak with us and had a different story.

“To me, everything’s been nice, and I’ve been here for six years,” resident Jerry Jackson said.

“The mold is not here anymore,” Fred Rashaw added. “They tore the walls out, got rid of all the mold. It’s not like they’re not doing anything.”

HUD said in a statement:

Opportunity Pavilion Senior Center is a privately-owned property that receives HUD subsidies for rental assistance. HUD is continuing to investigate the concerns raised by residents. HUD’s number one priority is the safety and well-being of those we serve. When we identify property conditions that do not honor this commitment, our Department works to take prompt action to ensure the owner and property management immediately address deficiencies.

FOX4 has not heard back from Community Realty Management.

Sixth District Councilwoman Andrea Bough’s office is now looking into this.