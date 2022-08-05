KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Nearly 40 years ago, Dennis Manchion says he received a driving under the influence charge in Platte County, Missouri, which put him on probation for several months as a young man.

Since getting off probation, Manchion, now 71, never had a problem renewing his license — until now.

Last month, Manchion, a Kansas City, Kansas resident, said he went to a Kansas Driver’s License Bureau office to renew his almost-expired license. He was told he is not qualified for license renewal because the state of Missouri had put a hold on his license.

The Missouri Department of Revenue told Manchion there’s a hold on his license because there is no record that he completed a required substance abuse class following the DUI charge.

But Manchion said he took the course and has never had an issue getting his license renewed up to this point.

“Went to the class and I’ve been getting my license renewed for the last 40 years,” he said. “Now, they’re saying they want to know if I have proof that I went to the class.”

Court records in Missouri and Kansas indicate Manchion has a spotless record, with even the DUI from 40 years ago failing to appear in a records search.

Officer Sara Geelan, a unit supervisor at Missouri Probation and Parole, said it is impossible that Manchion could have gotten off probation if he had not taken a substance abuse course.

“He obviously supplied that to them before because he got a license (after probation), so the DMV should have something that shows,” she said. “They should be able to look to see, ‘We’ve renewed it for him before, so why can’t we now?’”

The Kansas Department of Revenue says they have a hold on Manchion’s license because the Missouri Department of Revenue placed a hold on his license — they’re just following orders. The Missouri Department of Revenue says Manchion isn’t listed with the state.

Machion said he is at a standstill.

FOX4 Problem Solvers wanted to help Manchion track down his probation records from 40 years ago, something an employee in the Platte County Circuit Court Criminal Records Division said has become a daunting task for several Missouri and Kansas residents.

“I’ve had three or four people over the past year that say this also happened to them,” she said.

FOX4 called the Platte Country Circuit Court three times to discuss the potential for an interview on this topic, but were told this is not something they can comment on.

But Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd looked up Manchion’s criminal history and driving records. He tells us they found nothing indicating a hold on Manchion’s license.

“I called the probation office and I called the highway patrol and they both told me I couldn’t have gotten off of probation unless I took the class,” he said. “I told the DMV that and they said, ‘Well, we’re not the probation office.’’

After numerous phone calls to Platte County, the Platte County Circuit Court, Missouri Probation and Parole, the Missouri Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Revenue, FOX4 Problem Solvers finally received the call Manchion had been waiting for.

Turns out, the Missouri Department of Revenue had Manchion’s name misspelled in their system.

Problem Solvers is told there’s a hold on his name in the state of Missouri, but we could not confirm why. We talked with the Kansas Department of Revenue, who say they’re now going to issue Manchion a driver’s license.