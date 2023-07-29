KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Months after an elderly Kansas City woman paid thousands of dollars to have her air conditioner fixed, she still is sitting in sweltering conditions.

The temperatures in her house had reached as high as 94 degrees. Peggy Moore reached out to the FOX4 Problem Solvers Friday night.

Hours later, the A/C man found out that we were showing up.

But did he fix the problem? We went to Moore’s house to get that question answered.

“I’m so hot, I can’t do anything, I can’t clean my house, I can’t do anything. I feel bad about it because this is not the way I live. This is not the way I keep my house,” Moore said.

She reached her boiling point and her living condition had finally become unbearable.

“It was so hot last night. I couldn’t stay in my house and I went and stayed with a friend,” she said.

Moore paid Gregg Fowler $5,000 in total, in two separate installments. The contract for the work was signed in February.

Fast forward to July, it’s 90 degrees in her home and the 75-year-old can no longer take it.

“I get to the point where I can’t hardly breathe. I get these bad headaches, I can’t see. It’s really hard, it’s very hard.”

In a text dated May 8th, Moore pleads with Fowler:

“It is urgent that you complete the process for my air conditioner. The temperatures are no longer bearable without air conditioning. My daughter, grandchildren and I have been waiting on you to install the air conditioner.”

She finished that text saying: “would you want someone to treat your mother the way you have treated me.”

She didn’t receive a response.

“I have lots of text messages and phone calls that can be verified.”

The day the FOX4 Problem Solvers were set to speak with Moore, Fowler showed up and said he fixed the unit.

He agreed to do an interview with us, but drove off while we were speaking with Moore.

He did, however, call and chastise the 75-year-old for reaching out for help.

He claimed he had no idea she was having problems with the A/C he was supposed to fix.

“I didn’t know that was going on, that’s why I called you,” Fowler said over the phone.

The text verified by FOX4 contradicts that. Fowler also claimed the unit had been struck by lightning, the same thing he said about the furnace when it went out during the winter.

We tried asking Fowler several questions before he hung up on us.

Last time we checked, hours after Fowler claimed he put a new unit in, the temperature in Moore’s home was still 89 degrees.

Moore says she plans to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and in the meantime is working to find someone to fix the A/C.