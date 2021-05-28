Experts warn of familiar scam with a new twist that may catch victims off guard

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Scammers are getting bolder and are now reaching victims through their mailboxes.

Jason Davis says he opened his mailbox and found a delivery slip that looked like any other piece of mail. The slip had his name and address reminding him about a “final attempt” to deliver a package, and to call a number to retrieve to retrieve it.

Davis told FOX4 he wasn’t expecting a package.

“I saw the number, and I was like ‘let’s just check it out,’” Davis said. “I pulled it up on Google and all I saw was scam, scam, scam.”

Experts say this type of scam is common electronically, but the way it was presented to Davis, in physical form, is something consumers don’t see often.

“I mean, the stamp is legit, that’s about the only thing that is legit,” Davis said.

Davis works in information technology, and is trained to pay attention to detail. He credits his field of work in helping him avoid falling victim to the scam.

“My wife saw it and said, ‘We get these all the time,’” he said. “I said, ‘It’s the first time I’ve seen it.’”

Instead of calling the number, Davis threw the paper into the trash. Experts with the Better Business Bureau says not being able to locate a company name on a delivery slip is one of the main signs of a fraudulent delivery slip.

“That’s going to be your biggest red flag,” says Nikolas Reese, BBB Operations manager.

Reese says the pandemic has become a jackpot for delivery scams, as many people chose to shop online in order to avoid crowds.

“What they will try to do is try to verify the info,” he said. “Then they will ask for credit card info, your name and address.”

By then, it’s too late.

He says recognizing things like typos and no return address can give a clue, and if you happen to call a number, don’t give out personal information until you can confirm the company is legitimate. But when in doubt, it’s always best to hang up.

Reese says steps like these can save you a huge hassle, and possibly money.

“I do feel that most people will probably see this [and recognize it’s a scam],” he said. “They are looking for just that one small percentage who just don’t know, and fall victim to it.”

For more information on delivery scams, visit the Better Business Bureau’s site.