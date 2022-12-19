LENEXA, Kan. — One Kansas City metro family suspects its been scammed.

Their teenager, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.

“I was scared when I found the note. I didn’t know what was going to happen to me or my car, Dean Gorby, 17, said.

The citation Gorby found on his car after using the pay lot at 14th and Wyandotte threw him for a loop. Gorby parked in the pay lot without paying — a mistake he admits. Gorby said he drove to a friend’s house before he knew he had the citation on his car.

“It said your vehicle has been immobilized by a boot and that you should go to this website to pay a fine, and that if you don’t return the boot, you’ll get an extra fine on a deposit,” Gorby said.

However, there was no boot, according to Gorby. The website said they’re been assessed $137 tied to the violation and for removal of the boot. When Gorby and his parents called the number on the ticket, they were informed the fees weren’t negotiable, and an aggressive collector demanded they pay it.

Julie Gorby, Dean’s mom, said the ticket looked like something a scammer might use. That’s why she called Kansas City police.

“I called the police to ask what I should do, and they said don’t pay it. They said — don’t pay it because, usually in those cases, they tow the car. His car wasn’t towed,” Julie Gorby said.

Air Garage is the company that collects and enforces fees at that lot. Brian Sbrigula, a company spokesperson, told FOX4 they have no record of fines accessed to the Gorby’s car.

Kansas City police don’t use parking boots, so no one seems to know where the ticket came from.

The Gorby family emphasizes they’re willing to pay for the parking Dean used, but the fine involved is entirely too much.

“It does feel like a scam. How many people are they doing this to?” Julie Gorby said.

As for the citation, Sbrigula, said the company uses the same document in 200 cities across the nation, and nobody else has voiced a concern about the way their citations look.

Sbrigula said his company uses the boot method of parking enforcement rather than immediate towing as a business practice of goodwill, and the self-removal device permits room for error.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.