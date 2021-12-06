Grain Valley woman loses thousands to painting company that never finished work

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A Grain Valley woman said she’s out of thousands of dollars after paying a deposit to get her house repainted.

The work never got done, so she reached out to the FOX4 Problem Solvers.

After buying the perfect house with a nice backyard for her grandkids, Danielle Ohern said the finishing touch was getting her house repainted.

She reached out to Joe Swaney, owner of Veteran’s Painting Plus LLC.

“I saw the good, Veteran’s Painting,” said Danielle Ohern, who said she was tricked. “He’s a veteran-owned and operated company. I want to support that.”

Almost two months after paying the $3,900 deposit, Ohern’s house is still the same color it started as.

She said she was told to pay the deposit and then another $3,900 once the job was complete.



“Oct. 18 they were supposed to have started and, as of I don’t remember what the date was, it was like five weeks later, all of a sudden his Facebook shut down, phone number that had been on Google was disconnected,” Ohern said.

Ohern posted on Facebook about Swaney and the company and said she learned she wasn’t the only one that had this problem. She also found a Facebook group of people who have complaints about him as well.

“People had commented saying, ‘I just gave him this much money last week,'” Ohern said.

Ohern said when she finally reached Swaney, he referred her to his attorney and told her he is filing for bankruptcy.

She said Swaney offered to come start the job on the house, but based on her new concerns, Ohern declined and asked for her money back.

FOX4 called Swaney’s attorney, who said he’s helping Swaney’s company file for bankruptcy.

We also checked with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and it’s aware of two complaints against Veteran’s Painting Plus LLC, where it’s working on mediation.

The AG’s office also said if you have concerns about the company or dealings with Joe Swaney to reach out to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.