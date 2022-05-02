KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is new help available for qualified Kansas City homeowners.

The City Home Repair Program Application and the Paint Program Application both opened May 2, 2022.

Selected homeowners can get help to pay for repairing roofing, plumbing, electrical, and furnace issues.

The income qualification is 80% or less of the median income.

Applicants must be able to prove they own and live in the home. The property must also be a single family home and the owner may not have received home repair assistance from the city in the precious five years to quality.

Eligible applications may become ineligible if conditions of the home are determined to be beyond the scope of program guidelines.

Applicants will need to provide proof of homeownership, proof of income, checking and savings account statements and a completed application.

The forms can be completed online:

Applications can also be picked up at:

City Hall 19th Floor City Home Repair Lobby – 414 E. 12th St., KCMO 64106

Southeast Community Center 3400 E 63rd St. KCMO 64130

Lucile H. Bluford Library 3050 Prospect Ave., KCMO 64128

Gregg/Klice Community Center 1600 E 17th Terr., KCMO 64108



Completed applications can only be submitted online, dropped off at the City Home Repair Dropbox in the 19th Floor lobby, by US Mail, or by email at CHR@kcmo.org.

The programs are funded through a HUD program that is provided by Kansas City, Missouri.

