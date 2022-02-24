RAYTOWN, Mo. — FOX4 Problem Solvers is still on the hunt for a Raytown pastor after hearing from more than a half dozen people who accused him of defrauding them. Some were even members of his own flock.

Marquita Ryan said she’s out $1,000. That’s money she paid to Pastor Travis Frazier of New Birth Deliverance Church on Blue Ridge Boulevard. Ryan said she paid Frazier to rent the church’s kitchen – where she planned to launch her catering business.

But every time she tried to use the kitchen, Ryan said the pastor told her no. She finally demanded her money back. She’s never seen a dime.

“To have someone just come in that you trust like a pastor to take your money — yeah, it’s hurtful,” Ryan said. “It’s painful.”

And disturbingly common, a FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation revealed.

Ryan was one of six people who contacted Problem Solvers after seeing a news report where a woman accused Frazier of defrauding her out of her deposit for renting the Fellowship Hall.

Back then, Frazier rolled up his car window when we tried to talk to him about that accusation. He, however, promised us he would repay the woman. He never did.

Chef Jeffrey Dale also wants a refund from the pastor. Dale said he paid Frazier $2,500 to run his catering business from the church kitchen. He said he was promised exclusive rights for a year. He had no idea that Marquita Ryan had been given the same deal, but he said that explains a lot.

“He gave me a key upon signing the contract; however, when I wanted to start moving in my equipment, he had stuff blocking the door where I couldn’t even get in,” Dale said. “I never got to do anything in that kitchen.”

Rachel Richardson told FOX4 she paid the pastor $3,000 for exclusive use of the Fellowship Hall – which she planned to use as an event space.

“He told me he was going to give me a key, and he never did,” Richardson recalled. “And when I asked him about it, he told me I was being aggressive.”

Richardson had no idea that Alayna Taylor had already rented the space from the pastor for her drill team. She said she signed a six-month lease. But a couple of months later, the pastor suddenly stopped letting her use the space, but never gave her money back.

She’s out $450.

“He blocked me on social media,” Taylor said. “He blocked his phone number. I have no way to contact him.”

Andre Holmes is also looking for Frazier. He said he was hired to mow the church’s yard, which is more than an acre.

“I finished everything off, and the brother just started leaving me hanging,” Holmes said. “Giving me false words, telling me he’s going to pay.”

Holmes is out $250.

Problem Solvers has also learned that Frazier runs a cleaning service. That’s how Danielle White said she got stung.

She said the pastor hired her cleaning company to clean a school the pastor had a contract with. But White said the pastor never paid her for the work. Instead, he ghosted her.

She’s owed $2,000.

“At this point, I’m very frustrated,” White said. “I have employees I need to pay.”

But what makes her the most angry is that she was a member of Frazier’s church.

“He’s a master manipulator and a narcissist,” White said.

These six people aren’t the only ones looking for Frazier. He’s also on the sex offender registry, listed as non-compliant – meaning he’s failed to register his current address with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A former church member told Problem Solvers that Frazier had moved to a new church in a former jewelry store on Lee’s Summit Road in Independence. He’s also changed the name to Faith Harvest International Ministries.

We tried to find him there – once by day and once during his posted hours of evening service. But the lights were always out and the door locked. So if you know where Frazier is living, please let him know FOX4 and a lot of other people are looking for him.