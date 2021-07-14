Health insurance abruptly stops paying for Lee’s Summit 85-year-old’s prescriptions

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Like most seniors, 85-year-old Jaunita Freeman has a cabinet full of prescription drugs that she relies on every day. Total cost is about $500 a month.

She relies on her medical insurance to cover the cost, which was never a problem — until recently.

“I would buy prescriptions and send them the bill,” said Freeman, referring to Cigna Health Insurance.

Freeman has been covered by Cigna through the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union that her husband belonged to. He died in 1999, not long after retiring from Honeywell. But thanks to the union health plan, his wife’s health insurance was covered for life.

She never had a problem until this year.

Cigna hasn’t reimbursed her for more than $2,000 in prescriptions covering several months.

Freeman called Cigna two months ago asking where her money was. Cigna told her it had never received the certified letter she sent containing an itemized receipt, so she mailed them a new one.

She said a Cigna representative promised she’d be paid in seven to 10 days. But that was more than a month ago, and she hasn’t seen a dime.

To make matters worse, just last week she received a letter from Cigna denying payment for all her prescriptions.

She called her late husband’s union for help, but it also couldn’t get this solved despite multiple attempts, including a three-way call with the union, Freeman and Cigna.

That’s why FOX4 Problem Solvers got involved.

We called Cigna, and someone promised to look into the matter right away. The very next day, Freeman got a call from someone at Cigna, apologizing for what she said was described to her as a mix-up. Cigna promised to send her money to her that day.

Cigna told Problem Solvers that it’s still trying to determine why this problem occurred. Cigna said in a statement that “it strives to process all customer claims quickly and correctly.”