KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help is now available to thousands of Missourians struggling to pay their monthly mortgage.

Beginning March 1, the SAFHR for Homeowners program will begin accepting applications to help homeowners cover past-due payments. Until now the program was only open to renters or homeowners behind on utilities.

There are qualifications to meet to be eligible for the aid.

Homeowners must be behind at least one mortgage payment and use the home as their primary residence. Applicants will also need to show a reduced income, or increases in certain expenses during the pandemic.

The program will pay lenders directly for past due payments and fees.

The federally-funded SAFHR has $140 million available to help homeowners. Apply online to see if you qualify for the program.

The Kansas Homeowners Assistance Fund, or KHAF, is also expected to launch soon. It will use more than $56 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help homeowners.

Funding will help pay mortgages, property taxes, homeowners’ insurance and utility bills.

Additional information can be found online through the Kansas Housing Corp.

