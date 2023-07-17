OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of people across the metro are still cleaning up debris after Friday’s severe storms.

Meg Ralph with the City of Overland Park says leadership realized quickly that a debris drop-off site would be helpful to residents impacted by the weather.

“For the most part, we’ve seen quite a bit of damage,” Ralph said. “More on the north side of the city, nothing we can’t handle so we’re just really facilitating getting residents a spot to bring it and drop off that debris and then we’ll get it chopped up and taken away.”

Homeowner Paul Biggs said he had a lot to clean up at two of his rental properties.

“Called the power company first thing on one house because the power was out and called the tree service on the other house with the tree down on the shed,” Biggs said. “So, they came and took care of that one and I’m taking care of the other one.”

Ralph says the city has a contractor who grinds up the debris and turns it into compost.

Overland Park drop-off site

Residents can drop off limbs, stumps, and branches at the Overland Park Recycling Center at 11921 Hardy.

The site is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on July 17, July 22, and July 23.

Proof of residence is required.

Leawood

Leawood residents can drop off storm debris including branches, limbs, stumps and/or damaged fences, at the Parks Maintenance Facility at 2008 W. 104th Street. The site will be open through Sunday, July 23 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

You must have proof of residency to drop off debris at the site.

Vehicles must be a 1 ton pickup truck or smaller and trailers are allowed. Large commercial vehicles will not be permitted to drop off debris.

Lenexa drop-off site

The City of Lenexa is offering both curbside pickup and a weekend drop-off location for residents to dispose of tree debris from the severe storm that impacted the community.

The City of Lenexa will begin curbside pickup starting Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Wednesday, July 19 Areas west of Kansas Highway

Thursday, July 20 Areas east of Kansas Highway 7 and west of Woodland Road

Friday, July 21 Areas east of Woodland Road and west of Renner Boulevard

Monday, July 24 Areas east of Renner Boulevard and south of 95th Street

Tuesday, July 25 Areas east of Renner Boulevard and north of 87th Street Parkway

Wednesday, July 26 Areas east of Renner Boulevard, south of 87th Street Parkway, west of Lackman Road, and north of 95th Street

Thursday, July 27 Areas east of Lackman Road, south of 87th Street Parkway, west of Pflumm Road, and north of 95th Street

Friday, July 28 Areas east of Pflumm Road, south of 87th Street Parkway, west of the city limits/Quivira Road and north of 95th Street



The Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following dates for free vegetative debris drop-off:

Saturday, July 22

Sunday, July 23

This service is available to Lenexa residents only. You must present ID.

Mission

Mission will offer free curbside pick-up of downed tree limbs following Friday’s storm.

As you’re clearing your property, please make sure to stack your limbs in your yard, not in the roadway or blocking any driveways or sidewalks. Limbs should be less than 10′ in length.

Olathe

Olathe offers curbside collection of yard waste on regular trash collection days.

Limbs and brush must be less than 4 inches in diameter and less than 4 feet in length, and should be securely bundled with twine.

Other yard waste must be placed in a compostable yard waste bag or green yard cart.

For limbs and brush larger than 4 inches in diameter or longer than 4 feet in length, drop off is available at the Olathe Community Recycling Center, 1100 Hedge Lane, open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Prairie Village

The city will offer curbside limb pickup for residents.

It is working on coordinating the event and plans to offer more details soon.

Roeland Park

Anyone without power is allowed to spend the day at Roeland Park City Hall. The building will be open until 5 p.m. to charge devices and cool off in the A/C.

The city also opened the Roeland Park Aquatics Center bathrooms for anyone who needs to use the facility to shower, etc.

Roeland Park is planning curbside pickup for all limbs that are no longer than 4 feet in length and less than 50 pounds bundled or in a container, They should be placed at the curb on your regular trash day for pick up.

Roeland Park is working with a tree contractor in conjunction with the Public Works team to help residents with curbside collection for limbs that cannot be cut down to manageable lengths.

Please place limbs at the curb as soon as you are able. The City will begin collection on Monday, July 24th at the south part of town and work north.

Shawnee

The City of Shawnee said residents can drop off collected branches, leaves and other debris at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.