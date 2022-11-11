Yellow leaves falling on a sidewalk in Autumn in Kansas. Taken with Canon 30D

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cold weather seems to have caught up to the fall season. That means there are leaves to rake in your yard.

Read on to lean how to dispose of leaves and brush, depending on where you live in the metro.

KANSAS

FAIRWAY

Brush and leaf debris in plastic trash bags is not accepted in Fairway, if homeowners choose to utilize curbside pick up. Instead, yard waste must be placed in biodegradable paper bags or yard waste cans.

Yard waste cans and bags cannot exceed 40 lbs

Yard waste must be separate from the trash

Branches must be bundled and not exceed 4 feet in length, 2 feet in diameter, and not exceed 40 lbs in weight

No rock, dirt, or mulch will be collected

GARDNER

People living in Gardner, and the rest of Johnson County, are not allowed to dispose of yard waste in landfills.

Instead, the following options are offered:

Curbside: Most haulers plan to provide curbside yard waste collection services to customers

Compost Bin : Leaves and grass clippings can be easily managed with a backyard composting bin.

Leave it on the Lawn : Grass clippings and fallen leaves can be mulched onto the lawn using a mulching mower

Grass clippings and fallen leaves can be mulched onto the lawn using a mulching mower Drop-Off: There are several locations in the area where residents can drop-off yard waste for composting. Fees apply. Click here to see a list of solid waste facility information.



KANSAS CITY, KANSAS

The Unified Government provides several free leaf and yard waste drop off for residents.

Wyandotte County residents will need to show proof of residency, such as a BPU

bill.

The Recycling Center is located at 3241 Park Drive and is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Leaves, branches and other yard waste is accepted at the site.

LEAWOOD

Contact trash service for curbside pickup details.

Drop-off recycling center; Fees apply Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste 201 W. 139th, Kansas City, MO Nov. – Dec. Mon. – Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



LENEXA

Contact trash service for curbside pickup details.

March through November Yard waste collected weekly

December through February Yard waste collected monthly



Yard waste collection is limited to six bags or bundles per pickup, except during October and November, when the limit is 10 bags or bundles per pickup.

MERRIAM

Contact trash service provider for information.

MISSION

Yard waste is collected at the curb in Mission on your regular service day, as long as it is not mixed with other trash or recycling.

Place yard waste in biodegradable paper bags or in homeowner-provided containers clearly marked “Yard Waste.” Plastic bags will not be accepted.

Bags should be separate from trash and recycling carts at the curb.

Items should not weigh more than 40 pounds, and there is a 10 bag/bundle limit

OVERLAND PARK

Contact trash service provider for information.

OLATHE

Limbs and brush less than four inches in diameter are collected weekly in Olathe.

Place all yard waste within eight feet of the curb before 8:00 a.m. on your scheduled collection day.

Grass clippings, leaves, and small plant trimmings must be placed in compostable paper yard waste bags or a YardCart.

There is no limit to the amount of yard waste bags placed at the curb each week.

Yard waste bags can be used in addition to a YardCart.

Plastic bags are not collected because they are not compostable.

Limbs and brush must be: Less than four inches in diameter Less than four feet in length Securely tied in bundles weighing less than 50 pounds



PRAIRIE VILLAGE

Prairie Village residents are able to have yard waste picked up weekly.

The leaves or grass clippings need to be placed in a biodegradable paper bag or a 33 gallon or less rigid container.

Sticks and branches must be bundled in stacks sites with twine that weigh less than 50 pounds.

Residents are allowed 12 yard waste items per week, year round, according to the city.

ROELAND PARK

Weekly yard waste pick up is provided weekly in Roeland Park.

Yard waste is to be placed in approved paper yard waste bags. You can also place yard waste in a reuseable plastic drum with a “yard waste” sticker attached. The stickers can be obtained free at City Hall.

Yard waste should be placed on the opposite side of the driveway from the garbage container along with the recycling containers.

SHAWNEE

Contact Homeowner’s Association or trash service provider for information.

There are several locations in the Shawnee area where residents can drop-off yard waste for composting. Fees apply. Click here to see a list of solid waste facility information.

MISSOURI

BELTON

Belton residents who use GLF service may have up to 10 biodegradable yard waste bags per week or 10 bundles of limbs per week. Yard waste pick up occurs on the same day as trash pick up.

All items must be to the curb by 7 a.m. on trash day to ensure pick up. Extra bag tags can be purchased at City Hall.

All grass clippings and leaves must be in biodegradable brown paper leaf bags. All limbs, shrub trimmings, or tree timings must be securely bundled in less than 18″ in diameter using twine or string.

BLUE SPRINGS

There are several yard waste drop-off facility options for people living in Blue Springs who don’t have a trash service that picks up yard waste:

Eastern Jackson County Yard Waste Collection 37910 E. Pink Hill Road, Oak Grove 816-847-7050

Summit Waste Systems RRP 2101 SE Hamblen Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 816-623-3066

Missouri Organic Recycling 7700 E. 40 Hwy., Kansas City, MO 816-483-0908



Contact these facilities directly regarding directions, fees, hours of operation and information on specific items accepted.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

Anyone living in Excelsior Springs can drop off leaves and yard waste for free at the city’s yard waste drop off center.

It location is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s open on Sunday from 3 p.m. to dusk through Nov. 19.

The drop off site is only open on Saturdays during March and December.

GRANDVIEW

The City of Grandview does not provide curb pick-up of trash or yard waste. Contact your waste disposal provider for yard waste disposal prices.

HARRISONVILLE

Yard waste will be picked up in Harrisonville on your normally scheduled trash day.

The city asks homeowners to place clippings and leaves in biodegradable paper bags or unbagged in a container marked as yard waste.

Containers can’t weigh more than 40 pounds each, and must fit entirely into the container. Branches must be cut into smaller than 4 feet sections and tied into bundles.

Each household is allowed five yard waste containers per week.

INDEPENDENCE

Residential trash service is not provided by the City of Independence. Contact your provider for information.

Kansas City

Kansas City has specific rules property owners need to follow for curbside leaf and brush collection.

Grass and leaves must be bagged in paper lawn debris sacks

Branches must be bundled and can’t be larger than 2 feet in diameter, 4 feet long

Use twine or jute rope to tie bundles

Each homeowner is limited to 20 sacks and bundles

Sacks and bundles can’t weigh more than 40 pounds each

Only masking take can be used to seal sacks

Sacks and bundles should be set on curb by 7 a.m. on regular trash day

If rain is in the forecast, cover sacks and bundles with clear plastic

Kansas City splits up leaf and brush collection into three areas. Collection depends on which area of town you call home.

North Kansas City, north of the Missouri River Collection takes place Nov. 14-18

South 63rd Street to the southern city limit Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Central Missouri River to 63rd Street Dec. 12-16



Drop Off Sites

If you don’t want to wait for curbside service, or have more yard debris than what’s allowed, there are three drop-off sites across Kansas City, Missouri.

11660 N. Main St.

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Rd.

LEE’S SUMMIT

Waste disposal, household hazardous waste disposal, and yard waste disposal are available at the Resource Recovery Park through the City of Lee’s Summit’s contractor, KC Dumpster Company.

For hours of operation, materials accepted and fees, contact KC Dumpster Company directly at 816.550.1612 or visit LSPDA.com.

LIBERTY

Liberty residents can drop off brush and yard waste facility in Gladstone, for a fee.

The facility is located at Gladstone Public Works, 4000 NE 76th Street Proof of residency must be presented at the time of payment.

Residential Program Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



NORTH KANSAS CITY

From October to December, North Kansas City uses a leaf vacuum truck to gather leaves.

Residents who don’t want to bag their leaves can rake them in the grass area next to the sidewalk.

North Kansas City said it usually takes crews a week to pick up leaves throughout the entire residential area.

PARKVILLE

Parkville residents can drop off yard waste at no charge through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Yard waste does not have to be bagged.

The disposal site is located at 6305 NW River Park Drive, and open Monday through Friday (except holidays) between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Parkville residents only. Proof of residency is required.

The fall yard waste drop off will be weekdays from Monday, October 17 through Wednesday, November 23 (excludes holidays).

RAYTOWN

Contact your provider for information about yard waste pickup.

For a fee, leaves and brush can also be dropped off at:

Missouri Organic Recycling 7700 E US Hwy 40, Kansas City, MO Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



RAYMORE

Homeowners in Raymore can place yard waste at the curb year-round.

Yard waste should either be placed in a biodegradable sack or limbs in bundles not to exceed 3′ in length and 18″ in diameter, according to the city.

RIVERSIDE

Riverside provides free yard waste pickup several times a year.

The next date is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2022.

The city says crews will pick up yard waste left at the curb in paper leaf/yard waste bags. It will not be collected if it is in plastic trash bags.

Sticks and twigs must be bundled together with string or twine.

