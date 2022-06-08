KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are working across the metro to clean up and reopen streets after an EF-1 tornado hit the metro overnight.

Evergy and power crews are also working to repair power poles, fix damaged power lines, and turn the lights back on to customers.

If you see downed power lines, or haven’t reported damage blocking city streets, here’s how to handle each situation, depending on where you live.

Evergy said to assume any downed power lines are live and to call 911 immediately, no matter where you live. The same is true if you smell natural gas.

Kansas

Leawood

Residents wanting to report storm damage on public property can contact Leawood City Hall at (913)339-6700 or email https://leawood.org/action-center/

Evergy said customers can report power outages online or by phone. Customers can also check for an estimated restoration time by looking at Evergy’s power outage map.

Lenexa

City crews are working on clearing trees and debris to make them passable, but believe they’ve cleared all public streets at this point.

Staff members are working on a plan for ongoing cleanup and will release information about opportunities for debris disposal later today.

Overland Park

Downed trees on public property can be reported to staff via OPCares at opcares.opkansas.org.

Missouri

Independence

If you have a tree or limb down in the street in your area, please report it via the IndepNow App or at indep.us/indepnow.

If you have not already, report power outages by calling 816-325-7550. Please call for outages at your residence or place of business only.

Liberty

Liberty residents can report storm damage and damage to trees on public property through the city’s Citizen Request Tracker.

Report fallen trees

Report other issues

Kansas City, Mo.

Report tree or limb damage on public property or in city streets only by calling 3-1-1.

