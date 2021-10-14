Identity theft ring indicted for stealing info from funeral homes to claim stimulus payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee at a Kansas City, Mo., funeral home and his two roommates have been indicted, accused of stealing the identities of people who used the funeral home in an effort to collect federal stimulus payments.

Warren W. Watkins, 39, and Marissia Jackson, 25, both of Kansas City, Mo., and Lamar K. Johnson, 40, of Eldon, Mo. were indicted earlier this month on wire fraud, identity theft, and other related crimes. The indictment wasn’t unsealed until Wednesday after Watkins and Johnson were arrested.

Court documents show that Watkins, Jackson and Johnson lived together in a Kansas City, Mo., home between March 2020 and April 2021, when the alleged crimes occurred. According to those same papers, Watkins had access to three Kansas City, Mo., funeral homes.

The three adults are accused of stealing the identities of 238 people and using the information to collect $1,200 economic impact payments from the government. Investigators said the three claimed a total of $285,600 through the scheme. Court documents show the majority of the stolen identities were from people who had died and used one of the three funeral homes Watkins was connected to for services.