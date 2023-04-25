INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A metro business steps up to right a wrong and help a Missouri veteran.

The family of 93-year-old Army SGT Bill Marsh tried to help him sell his Dodge Durango last month to help cover a jump in his property taxes.

A 17-year-old asked to test drive the SUV and stole the vehicle. Independence police say they found and chased the teenager. He eventually crashed the vehicle, according to officers.

Marsh couldn’t afford the repairs, and still needed to sell the SUV to pay his property tax bill.

R&K Auto Body LLC in Independence heard what happened and stepped in to help. The business provided the following pictures of the damage.

Photo provided by R&K Auto Body LLC

Photo provided by R&K Auto Body LLC

Photo provided by R&K Auto Body LLC

R&K Auto Body LLC said it finished the repairs to the Durango.

Earlier this month Friends in Service of Heroes, or FISH, gave Marsh a $2,000 check to help cover his property taxes.