KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City homeowners did a double take when they looked at their bank accounts last week.

Then they called FOX4 Problem Solvers.

Homeowners reported that they’d been charged twice for their water bills.

The city’s water department confirmed the error, saying a technical issue caused about 1,150 customers to be charged twice last week.

KC Water said refunds are being credited to the accounts of customers who were double billed. Customers should see the credits Wednesday or Thursday, according to the department.

KC Water says anyone impacted and has questions about the error should call the department’s customer service at 816-513-1313, and select option 1.

