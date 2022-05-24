LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — If you get a call from “Sgt. White” with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, hang up the phone.

The sheriff’s office warns someone is calling people and impersonating an officer.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said someone identifying himself as “Sgt. White” is calling people to tell them they have active warrants for skipping jury duty. The imposter then collects a fine.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. White is not employed with the office. They said officers won’t ever call you about a warrant.

Officers said don’t submit any payment of any kind to scams like this one.

