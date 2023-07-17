A large tree was damaged in Eudora, Kansas, on Friday, July 14 after severe thunderstorms. (Photo by Ryan Lee Lauber)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A warning for anyone dealing with damage from last week’s storm.

The Johnson County District Attorney warns homeowners of scams as people work to get damaged repaired.

The DA said homeowners should first contact their insurance company for recommended companies, or work with a company that you’ve already used for home repairs.

Do not give any personal information to people going door-to-door looking for jobs. The DA also warned that scammers may call and try to schedule repair work.

Make sure there is a written contract that outlines the work that will be completed, and a price for the job.

The DA also warns that homeowners should look at vehicle tags. He says out-of-state work vehicles could mean that the workers came to the area to collect money for repairs and plan to leave without completing the job.

If your home has roof damage, ask if the company has a license. In Johnson County, contractors offering significant home and roofing repairs are required to be licensed by the county. All roofers working in Kansas are also required to be registered with the state and should be able to show you the license.