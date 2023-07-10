KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office took legal action against a local company, Heartland Pool and Spa Service, Inc.

The office said the pool company owed more than $100,000 to jilted customers.

The lawsuit claims the Lenexa-based company didn’t finish work on several pools after receiving partial payments.

The incomplete work left a dent in Carrie Robaina’s pocket.

Robaina sent FOX4 a video of the leftover project. She said there were several delays on the pool in her family’s backyard.

The project stopped when Robaina said the company put permanent pool equipment in the wrong spot.

“So our first initial step was this is not where you said you were going to put it,” Robaina said. “We asked them, can you fix it? And at that point, they said, ‘No, it’s too late.'”

Robaina said she ceased the contract after that, which led to the unfinished project in her backyard.

She said an arbitrator told the company to pay her back, but the company never did.

“Some of these people committed a lot of resources to have this project done in their house and have nothing to show for it,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said.

Howe said the Robainas aren’t the only ones out of money.

His office filed a lawsuit with six other people who claim they paid the company thousands of dollars for unfinished work.

Howe is hoping a judge makes Heartland Pool and Spa pay back its customers and permanently stops them from working in Johnson County.

The lawsuit claims the company’s co-owner, Wade Wasigner, opened another business called Sunbright Pool Professionals.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office wants the judge to put a stop that business as well.

FOX4 spoke with Wasinger, who owns the company with his wife, Lynda.

Wasinger said they have a contract with each customer saying there are no refunds for personalized projects. Wasinger said pools are personalized.

He also said his family isn’t pocketing the money, and the allegations in the lawsuit aren’t true. Wasinger said he has a lot of products in storage from where customers canceled on him.

Heartland Pools has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.