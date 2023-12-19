MISSION, Kan. – How long can an animal shelter operate without a valid license? For Unleashed Pet Rescue, it’s been more than a month.

That’s due to numerous legal filings from the shelter’s attorney to stop the state from shutting it down. Attorney Court Kennedy has repeatedly alleged the shelter is the victim of overzealous state regulators.

But on Dec. 11, the Kansas Department of Agriculture took its most aggressive action to date to force Unleashed Pet Rescue to close its doors. The KDA filed a petition in District Court in Johnson County, seeking an immediate injunction on the shelter’s operations.

The petition alleges the shelter poses a “potential threat to the public health, safety and welfare” and needs to stop operations.

FOX4 Problem Solvers has been reporting on the problems at Unleashed for nearly a year. Multiple current and former employees – many of whom spoke to Problem Solvers — are concerned about the shelter’s repeated violations on state inspections, as well as its overall operation.

In addition, shelter volunteers have also raised alarms over conditions inside the shelter, including Gillian Gollehon. She said the shelter asked her to foster dogs that were in poor condition, including a dog whose fur was peeling off, revealing infected skin underneath.

“I was really just like (in) shock, like I literally looked at my daughter and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what to do,’” Gollehon told FOX4 more than eight months ago.

At that time, shelter director Danielle Reno maintained that many of the problems Gollehon and state inspectors discovered were being or already had been addressed.

But state officials told FOX4 that too many problems still exist that the shelter has ignored.

Among the state’s accusations is that Unleased Pet Rescue continues to take in dogs from auctions to sell at a profit — even after being ordered to stop.

Kennedy sent a statement to FOX4 maintaining that the shelter has every legal right to keep operating.

“Unleashed strongly denies all allegations in the petition, including and especially that Unleashed is operating without a license,” Unleashed’s attorney said.

“The petition is being pursued in retaliation for Unleashed defending itself in baseless revocation proceedings the KDA has pursued over the course of the last year. Unleashed looks forward to having the truth exposed in a court of law.”

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said it’s hopeful the court will rule on the injunction before the end of next month.