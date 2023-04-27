INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City nonprofit is asking for help filling a critical need.

FosterAdopt Connect says it needs food to fill the shelves at its Sammy’s Window food pantry. The pantry is a resource that helps foster parent families and also in situations where children are placed with relatives.

Food donations can be dropped off at FosterAdopt Connect’s headquarters at 18600 E. 37th Terrace in Independence, Missouri, during normal business hours.

Donations can also be made online through the FosterAdopt website.

The organization is also asking gardeners to plant an extra row of vegetables in their gardens to donate to the nonprofit through the summer.

The final way to help the organization is to buy a token for a slab of “Ribs for Kids” from Fareway Meat Market. Each token is $20 and is only available through the end of April. Anyone who buys a token can redeem it through March 31, 2024 at Fareway Meat Market.

Tokens are also available to buy online. The ribs will still need to be picked up at Fareway Meat Market the company’s location near West 79th Street and Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, or Olathe.