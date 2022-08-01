KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City crews have spent the past year upgrading and improving streets. While there is a lot of work ahead, you should be noticing a difference in some areas of town.

The city implemented a new street repair policy in 2021. It calls for crews to resurface at least 300 lane miles of road every year.

In the past 12 months, the city said it resurfaced nearly 350 lane miles.

“Year after year, Kansas City residents say their biggest concern is the poor state of roads and the many potholes,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “Now, with more than double the funding for street repair, and our robust street resurfacing plan, Kansas Citians are beginning to see much smoother roads, saving thousands at the auto repair shop. Thank you to our hard-working street preservation team working each day to ensure our roads are improved.”

The new approach also dedicates funding to each council district, allowing it to determine community priorities for street resurfacing.

Streets are chosen for repair based on many factors, according to the city. Some of those include street condition, potholes, traffic volume, coordination with utility work and other projects.



Residents can view the new 2021-2022 map to see where work is planned while also tracking the city’s progress at KCMO.gov/streetpreservation.

