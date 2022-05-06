KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deteriorating home is causing problems in a Kansas City neighborhood, so one man came to FOX4 for help.

“Makes me mad every day just looking at it,” Tony Manning said. “It’s horrible. It’s my house, you know. It shouldn’t be like this. I shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Manning said his kids can’t even play outside because the home next to his is crumbling.

“It’s just an abandoned house that needs to be torn down,” he said.

Manning told FOX4 he reached out to the city; they came out and said they’d be back in two weeks but never did.

So we went to get him help. While meeting city spokesperson John Baccala on site of the abandoned house, he and Manning talked about the problem.

“Believe me, after seeing it, trust me. I’ll let everyone know in Dangerous Buildings what I saw,” Baccala said.

Baccala said there are hundreds of dangerous buildings, but not all of them are candidates for demolition.

“In this particular case, because of the proximity to this property and what it’s doing, it’s going to have to come down,” he said. “I could understand why the homeowner was upset. I mean, it makes sense. It’s infringing on his property.”

Baccala confirmed city employees did come out to see the abandoned home but said tearing it down is a process. He said the city doesn’t have its own demolition division, so the job is contracted.

“Sometimes people are like, ‘Why you can’t just take them down?’ But it doesn’t happen overnight,” Baccala said.

Baccala said he would try to expedite the solution. FOX4 asked him how long Manning would have to wait, but he couldn’t give us a timeline. We do know once they find a contractor, the company has two months to get the job done.

