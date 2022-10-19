KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good news for a hard-working Kansas City mom.

Police notified Tiffani Laster Wednesday that they found her stolen car.

Laster told FOX4’s Russell Colburn that thieves stole her white 2020 Kia Forte as she worked at Minsky’s Pizza on Southwest Boulevard Monday night.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows it took the thieves less than two minutes to get inside and take off with the car.

Laster found out Wednesday that police located the stolen car less than two miles away in a parking lot near the University of Kansas Health System.

She said the car was trashed and she found mail belonging to strangers, but Laster said she’s happy to have it.

Security officers with the health system are reviewing surveillance to see if it will help find the suspected car thieves.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.