Kansas City rental assistance center opens to help people stay in their homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people are struggling to pay rent, but there is new help available in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Rental Assistance Center opens Friday. It helps people who need a little help covering rent fill out applications for emergency funding. The city said there were people who applied for the first round of help, but their applications were rejected because the forms weren’t filled out correctly.

“I know for the people who need the money the most, it doesn’t get out there fast enough and we understand it and that’s why we created this assistance center because it’s going to help us help those who need this money the most get important paperwork done so we can expedite the process,” John Baccala, spokesperson for Kansas City, Mo,, said.

Kansas City said it earned national recognition for its distribution of nearly $11 million in federal funding. It said it helped 2,400 households with that money.

The Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center is located at 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. You do need to make an appointment to receive help.

If you need help, this is what you need to know about the Emergency Rental Assistance Center:

Help is by appointment only on Sept. 17 Call (816) 513-4501 to schedule an appointment

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, the center is open by appointment only on the following schedule: Mondays and Wednesdays Open 9 a.m. to noon; and 1-4 p.m. Call (816) 513-4501 to schedule an appointment Thursdays Open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call (816) 513-4501 to schedule an appointment



Once you have an appointment scheduled, plan to bring the following information with you:

Identification (driver’s license, birth certificate, etc.)

Proof of Residency

Proof of Income (pay stub, W-2 forms, 2020 tax return)

Documentation of Need