KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after FOX4 Problem Solvers first told you about a woman who waited months for her A/C to get fixed, a good Samaritan has stepped in.

Not only is he helping, he’s doing the work for the senior all for free.

When FOX4 first talked with Peggy Moore, she was distraught. She had – had it – and was still sitting in 90-degree temperatures months after paying Gregg Fowler $5,000 to fix her A/C.

He even showed up and said he put in a new unit. It was still 89 degrees inside.

Now, that’s all changing. Insert Harry Frame, he reached out to FOX4 Problem Solvers and offered to help – at no charge.

“I’m thankful that so many people cared and came to my rescue because I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Moore said.

“There is a lot of problems in the world these days so anybody can – that can reach out and just do a little good for somebody it needs to happen more often,” Harry Frame with Service 1st Contractors said.

Frame inspected the new unit – and determined that it is too small for Moore’s home. He will replace the old A/C unit with a brand new one.

“I did a program last Saturday for senior citizens called somebody loves you and now I really believe in those words,” Moore said.

Now Peggy can relax in her home, in comfort. She won’t be too hot to clean or do anything she needs to.

“There are people in this word who are not meaning evil who care about you,” she said.

Service 1st Contractors gets FOX4’s thanks for making this — a problem solved.