OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City-area bank is sending out a warning to customers about a new scam.

Bank of Blue Valley said someone pretending to be with its fraud department is calling customers warning that there are suspicious charges or withdrawals on the account.

After the customer IDs the fake charges as fraud the caller says he needs to cancel the customer’s card and asks for the full card number.

Bank of Blue Valley said the person making the calls does not work for the company. The caller is trying to get the account number to turn around and use it to make fraudulent charges. This is called an “imposter scam.” The scammer is pretending to be with the bank, in this case.

If you are concerned about becoming a victim to this kind of scam it’s simple to prevent.

Hang up the phone and call your bank personally to see if the claims are true

Never provide personal or full account information over the phone

The bank said its customer service representatives will never call and ask customers for full account numbers or information. They also will not ask to take remote control of your computer or phone.

If anything like that ever happens, it should be a warning that the person you’re talking to could be an imposter.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams made up the highest type of fraud cases last year. Victims lost a combined $2.7 billion.