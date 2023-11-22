MISSION, Kan. — “Well, it’s definitely frustrating,” said Chris Holmes.

The 34-year-old was referring to the odyssey he’s been on ever since getting pulled over more than a year ago in the city of Mission.

Mission police asked to see a copy of his insurance. Holmes didn’t have it on him, so he was given a ticket, which the officer said would be dismissed once he showed the judge proof of insurance.

The officer was right; the ticket was dismissed.

Holmes thought that was the end of the matter, but it most definitely wasn’t.

Eight months later, while Chris was renewing his driver’s license, he learned his license had been suspended for not having insurance.

It turns out that after Chris got that ticket, the Kansas Department of Revenue checked with Chris’ insurer, AAA, to verify his insurance. KDOR showed Chris a form it received stating that no policy could be located.

That was a mistake, but one Chris never got a chance to fight because he never received the letter KDOR had mailed him informing him that his license was going to be suspended.

The letter went to an old address where Chris was no longer living. Although Chris got his driver’s license back after showing KDOR’s motor vehicle division proof of his insurance, the suspension will stay on his driving record for five years.

So far, that suspension has prevented him from getting at least one job and has increased his insurance rates.

“Which just seems really unfair because Chris did everything he was supposed to do,” said Rusty Holmes, Chris’ dad. “He went to court. He provided his proof of insurance.”

Rusty, a former police officer, even drove with Chris to Topeka to try and argue his case in person.

“It is what it is,” Rusty said he was told by someone in KDOR’s driver’s solutions office.

To try and help Chris get this problem solved, FOX4 Problem Solvers called attorney Jay Norton, who has spent his career fighting the Department of Revenue.

“The statute says that if you had insurance at the time, then you are not supposed to be suspended,” Norton said, citing the law. “And he did have insurance at the time, he should never have been suspended.”

But Norton said getting the Department of Revenue to reverse a decision is a challenge.

“Trying to undo that and get that off his driving record is going to be like trying to turn the Titanic,” Norton said.

Norton described KDOR as a “big bureaucracy” and one that doesn’t like to make individual accommodations. He said the only way to convince it to fix a problem is to sue them.

But that could cost Chris $2500 or more – assuming Chris was able to find an attorney interested in his case.

“I probably wouldn’t want to do it and I’m one of the few people who would know how to do it,” Norton said. “Because it’s just a pain.”

Problem Solvers didn’t give up. We contacted the KDOR multiple times. It didn’t budge.

We contacted Chris’ state representative and senator to no avail. We called Chris’ insurer AAA. The insurer confirmed to us that Chris has had insurance since 2020, but it also insisted that it had not filed the erroneous insurance verification with the state of Kansas.

A AAA spokesman said the company believes KDOR sent the verification form to the wrong insurance company and that’s why it was not filled out correctly.

Despite that, this is problem Kansas refuses to solve and one that will keep haunting Chris’ driving record for years.