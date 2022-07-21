KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area woman is sharing her warning before someone else becomes one home contractor’s next victim.

“When you opened this door there was nothing.”

Tiffany Moran is talking about the nightmare she said she put up with for months after paying contractor Wesley Clevenger of Debos Construction to tear out her old deck, build a new one and paint some rooms in her Raymore home.

“They started. They tore the deck off. They came and did a little bit of painting and two months later not a word,” Moran said.

In fact, for months the wood from her old deck just sat on her driveway and there was no sign of Clevenger.

“It was awful,” she said. “We started calling and texting him. We really need our deck done. We have this 10 to 15 foot drop out our back door and we have these two young kids and my mother-in-law with dementia.”

Plus they’d paid him more than $11,000 upfront so he could buy the lumber. So where was that lumber and where was Clevenger?

Clevenger it seems always had an excuse via text.

“I’ll be back out about 1,” he responded in one text. “My kid has an eye appointment in the morning.

But he never showed up.

“It was always his car or his kids,” Moran said.

Once he even sent them a photo of his dashboard claiming “was headed there and damn fuel pump went out on my car.”

They’d finally had enough and asked for their money back. But Clevenger didn’t send them a dime.

So they sued him and when he didn’t even bother showing up to court. A judge awarded them $13,000 last year. But collecting it hasn’t been easy and they’re not the only ones trying.

Another former customer of Wes Clevenger won a $32,000 judgement when again he didn’t show up to defend himself.

Across state line in Kansas, Clevenger has been sued multiple times. In fact, court records show he has a warrant out for failing to pay a judgement against him here.

FOX4 Problem Solvers tracked him down in Liberty, in court on a probation violation for driving on a suspended license.

Problem Solvers was eager to get his side of why customers were so unhappy but he wasn’t so eager to talk. Thought he did tell us he was planning on filing bankruptcy and “you can talk to my attorney.”

So Problem Solvers called his attorney who told us he had no comment.

Just another reason why Wes Clevenger is our newest member of the FOX4 Problem Solvers Hall of Shame.

