KC landscaper behind bars after allegedly defrauding customers of over $55,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City landscaper FOX4 Problem Solvers has warned people about for two years is behind bars in Clay County.

John Cazzell was arrested Tuesday on charges of defrauding his customers.

“I don’t want any pictures please,” that was the last thing Cazzell said to FOX4 Problem Solvers after we tracked him down at his Northland landscaping business in January 2019.

Back then we wanted answers for a Liberty couple who had paid Cazzell’s business Four Seasons Lawn and Landscape a $4,500 deposit to landscape their home. Cazzell never did the work, and it took months of haranguing by Problem Solvers before he ever gave them back their money.

Lois Welliver of Kansas City wasn’t so lucky. We met her in March. She was out $3,500 for the same reason. Welliver and four other homeowners filed complaints with the Missouri Attorney General’s office who decided to crack down.

In August, a grand jury charged Cazzell with five felony counts for defrauding multiple customers out of a total of more than $55,000.

In the past, Cazzell has insisted to Problem Solvers that he never meant to defraud anyone, but health problems prevented him from doing the work he’d been paid for.

Cazzell’s victims, however, said that’s just the latest excuse from a man who has hundreds of them. Cazzell is behind bars in Clay County on a $100,000 bond.

If Cazzell or any other landscaper owes you money, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office would like to hear about it. Contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.