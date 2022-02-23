KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has dished out hundred of dollars to buy space heaters for her own home.

Eleanor Good, who lives at Bridgeport Apartments, said her furnace hasn’t been working properly.

One heater cost her $250, another heater cost about $150, and she has a third heater in her bedroom.

“I bought them, and I think that is ridiculous that I even had to buy them,” she said.

She said furnace was installed back in 1994. She first noticed issues when she turned it on back in October of last year. She said it sounded like a freight train, so she called maintenance to check it out.

Since winter started, she’s had the furnace’s pipes cleaned, new wires installed and a new thermostat installed. Despite the repairs, there’s still not any heat flowing into the vents.

Good said Tuesday a technician came out and put the thermostat to 75 degrees — but nothing.

“I thought, oh my God, this has not blown out any heat,” she said. “So I turned it off, then I called the office at eight o’clock last night to let them know the problem that I was having.”

Bridgeport Apartments was recently acquired by Seldin Company, which is based out of Omaha, Nebraska. FOX4 reached out to the company on behalf of Good. A representative for Seldin Company said they couldn’t comment on her case and that she would have to call the local property managers.

But Good said she’s been calling for months.

“So in December, when this new company took over, I have been making complaints since December up until now,” she said.

While the space heaters are helping her survive this winter, Good said her utility bills are taking a beating.

She thinks at this point, instead of trying to repair the furnace, it’s time to replace it completely.

“It would alleviate the problem if they would come in and take care of the furnace by replacing it,” Good said. “And things will be much better because I will be warmer in here.”